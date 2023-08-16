Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 800.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 787.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 783 and closed at 800.65, with a high of 793.5 and a low of 771. The market capitalization is 170,078.54 crore. The 52-week high is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 563,236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹787.35, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹800.65

As of the current data, Adani Ports stock price is 787.35, which reflects a percent change of -1.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.66%. The net change in the stock price is -13.3, indicating a decrease of 13.3 from the previous value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹800.65 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 563,236 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 800.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.