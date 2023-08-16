Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Plummets in Trading Session

Adani Ports opened at ₹783 and closed at ₹800.65, with a high of ₹793.5 and a low of ₹771. The market capitalization is ₹170,078.54 crore. The 52-week high is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 563,236 shares.
As of the current data, Adani Ports stock price is ₹787.35, which reflects a percent change of -1.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.66%. The net change in the stock price is -13.3, indicating a decrease of ₹13.3 from the previous value.
Based on the data provided, on the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 563,236 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹800.65.
