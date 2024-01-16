Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1202.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1205.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 1215.25 and closed at 1206.85. The stock reached a high of 1215.25 and a low of 1189. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 259,843.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1229.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 139,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1205.3, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1202.9

The current stock price for Adani Ports is 1205.3. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.

16 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1206.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 139,560 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1206.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.