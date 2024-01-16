Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports shares soar on positive trading day

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1215.25 and closed at ₹1206.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1215.25 and a low of ₹1189. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹259,843.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1229.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 139,560 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price for Adani Ports is ₹1205.3. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 139,560 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1206.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!