Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 809.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 810.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 816 and closed at 809.65. The stock reached a high of 817.9 and a low of 809.6. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 175,111.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916, while the 52-week low is 394.95. On the BSE, a total volume of 45,420 shares were traded for Adani Ports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹810.65, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹809.65

As of the given data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 810.65. The percent change is 0.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1 point. Overall, the stock of Adani Ports has shown a small positive movement.

16 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹809.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 45,420 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 809.65.

