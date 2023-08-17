Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 787.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 775.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports had an open price of 783.1 and a close price of 787.35. The stock reached a high of 785 and a low of 772.55. The market capitalization of the company is 167583.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 334,635 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹787.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 334,635 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 787.35.

