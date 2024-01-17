Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹1205.3 and closed at ₹1202.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1212.15 and a low of ₹1188. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently at ₹257769.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1229.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 109756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.