Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:04 PM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 726.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 732.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 717.55 and closed at 717.5. The stock had a high of 727.8 and a low of 714.65. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is reported to be 156,923.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. On the BSE, a total of 210,368 shares of Adani Ports were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹732.7, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 732.7, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 6.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% and the net change is positive, indicating a gain of 6.25.

17 Jul 2023, 12:46 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹732.95, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 732.95 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 6.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% or 6.5 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹733.65, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 733.65, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 7.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

Click here for Adani Ports AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹732.2, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 732.2, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.79% and the price has risen by 5.75 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:07 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹734.7, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 734.7, with a net change of 8.25 and a percent change of 1.14. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.14% and has gained 8.25 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹733.9, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 733.9, which represents a 1.03% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.45.

17 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹733.55, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 733.55 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 7.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 7.1 points. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and may change throughout the day.

Click here for Adani Ports News

17 Jul 2023, 11:29 AM IST Adani Ports, Adani Ent share price gain over 2-3%; Check key reasons behind Adani Group stocks rally

Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas and Adani Power share price gained over 3% each, while Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Transmission rose over 2% each.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/adani-ports-adani-ent-share-price-gain-over-2-3-check-key-reasons-behind-adani-group-stocks-rally-11689571289989.html

17 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹733.65, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 733.65, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 7.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% or 7.2 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹734.05, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 734.05. There has been a 1.05% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.6.

17 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹734.25, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 734.25, with a net change of 7.8. This represents a percent change of 1.07.

Click here for Adani Ports Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹734.4, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The stock price of Adani Ports has increased by 1.09% to reach 734.4. This represents a net change of 7.95.

17 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹736.1, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 736.1 with a percent change of 1.33. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.33% from the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is 9.65, meaning that the stock has increased by 9.65 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in both percentage and net value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹737, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 737. There has been a 1.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.55.

17 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹738.65, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 738.65, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 12.2. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 1.68 percent or 12.2 points.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹741.5, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹726.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 741.5. It has seen a percent change of 2.07, with a net change of 15.05.

17 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.05, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹726.45

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 730.05 with a 0.5% percent change and a net change of 3.6.

17 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.45, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹717.5

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 726.45 with a percent change of 1.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.25%. The net change in the stock price is 8.95, indicating that the stock has increased by 8.95.

17 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹717.5 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Ports had a BSE volume of 210,368 shares, with a closing price of 717.5.

