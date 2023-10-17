Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at ₹805.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹805.6

The last day of trading for Adani Ports saw an open price of ₹819.9 and a close price of ₹813.55. The stock had a high of ₹819.9 and a low of ₹804. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is ₹174,020.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. On the BSE, a total of 87,248 shares were traded for Adani Ports. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports closed today at ₹805.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹805.6 Today, the closing price of Adani Ports stock was ₹805.9, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.3. This is a slight increase compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹805.6.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 805.9 0.3 0.04 916.0 394.95 174085.6 GMR Airports Infrastructure 58.8 0.06 0.1 66.75 34.1 35491.36 Gujarat Pipavav Port 139.55 11.2 8.73 141.4 81.1 6746.4 Dreamfolks Services 494.95 -0.1 -0.02 846.75 348.2 2586.11 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1466.6 -3.7 -0.25 1815.0 590.0 1584.07

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is ₹804, while the high price is ₹814.

Adani Ports October futures opened at 814.0 as against previous close of 808.3 Adani Ports, with a spot price of 805.75, is currently trading with a bid price of 808.15 and an offer price of 808.75. The bid quantity stands at 800, while the offer quantity is 2400. The stock has an open interest of 52,400,800.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld stock is 395.10000, while the 52-week high price is 916.00000.

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.3 (-9.96%) & ₹15.45 (-8.04%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.4 (-6.06%) & ₹17.45 (-4.12%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 804.5 -1.1 -0.14 916.0 394.95 173783.18 GMR Airports Infrastructure 58.69 -0.05 -0.09 66.75 34.1 35424.96 Gujarat Pipavav Port 139.1 10.75 8.38 141.4 81.1 6724.65 Dreamfolks Services 495.65 0.6 0.12 846.75 348.2 2589.77 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1465.0 -5.3 -0.36 1815.0 590.0 1582.35

Adani Ports October futures opened at 814.0 as against previous close of 808.3 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is currently trading at a spot price of INR 806.05. The bid price stands at INR 808.2, with a bid quantity of 800 shares. The offer price is INR 808.6, accompanied by an offer quantity of 800 shares. The stock's open interest is recorded at 52,282,400 shares.

Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 810.40 10 Days 818.77 20 Days 824.57 50 Days 816.58 100 Days 776.75 300 Days 727.55

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.45 (-2.08%) & ₹12.0 (-4.38%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.55 (-12.5%) & ₹16.4 (-9.89%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports October futures opened at 814.0 as against previous close of 808.3 Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 809. The bid price is 811.2, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 811.4, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 800, and the bid quantity is 800, showing the number of shares available at these respective prices. The open interest is 52,282,400, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 808.2 2.6 0.32 916.0 394.95 174582.43 GMR Airports Infrastructure 58.9 0.16 0.27 66.75 34.1 35551.72 Gujarat Pipavav Port 139.95 11.6 9.04 141.4 81.1 6765.74 Dreamfolks Services 498.35 3.3 0.67 846.75 348.2 2603.88 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1465.0 -5.3 -0.36 1815.0 590.0 1582.35

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹808.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹805.6 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹808.2. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.6 points. Click here for Adani Ports News

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is ₹807.7 and the high price is ₹814.

Adani Ports share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 9 9 10 Buy 8 8 8 11 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.6 (+8.37%) & ₹18.25 (+8.63%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.15 (-23.11%) & ₹14.5 (-20.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports October futures opened at 814.0 as against previous close of 808.3 Adani Ports, with a spot price of 808.8, has a bid price of 809.85 and an offer price of 810.3. The offer quantity stands at 1600 while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 52,300,800.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of ₹807.7 and a high price of ₹813.6 on the current day.

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.75 (+1.59%) & ₹17.3 (+2.98%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.5 (-20.45%) & ₹15.1 (-17.03%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of ₹808.7 and a high price of ₹813.6 on the current day.

Adani Ports October futures opened at 814.0 as against previous close of 808.3 Adani Ports (APSEZ) is currently trading at a spot price of 810.65. The bid price is 812.15 and the offer price is 812.35, with a bid quantity of 800 and an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 52,369,600.

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹813.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on BSE had a total volume of 87,248 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹813.55.