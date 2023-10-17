comScore
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at 805.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's 805.6
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at ₹805.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹805.6

26 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 805.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 805.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

The last day of trading for Adani Ports saw an open price of 819.9 and a close price of 813.55. The stock had a high of 819.9 and a low of 804. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is 174,020.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916, while the 52-week low is 394.95. On the BSE, a total of 87,248 shares were traded for Adani Ports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:34:44 PM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports closed today at ₹805.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹805.6

Today, the closing price of Adani Ports stock was 805.9, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.3. This is a slight increase compared to yesterday's closing price of 805.6.

17 Oct 2023, 06:26:37 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone805.90.30.04916.0394.95174085.6
GMR Airports Infrastructure58.80.060.166.7534.135491.36
Gujarat Pipavav Port139.5511.28.73141.481.16746.4
Dreamfolks Services494.95-0.1-0.02846.75348.22586.11
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1466.6-3.7-0.251815.0590.01584.07
17 Oct 2023, 05:41:41 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is 804, while the high price is 814.

17 Oct 2023, 03:45:37 PM IST

Adani Ports October futures opened at 814.0 as against previous close of 808.3

Adani Ports, with a spot price of 805.75, is currently trading with a bid price of 808.15 and an offer price of 808.75. The bid quantity stands at 800, while the offer quantity is 2400. The stock has an open interest of 52,400,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:17:56 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld stock is 395.10000, while the 52-week high price is 916.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:05:17 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹804.55, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹805.6

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 804.55, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.13% or 1.05 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:44:44 PM IST

Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.3 (-9.96%) & 15.45 (-8.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.4 (-6.06%) & 17.45 (-4.12%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:43:26 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹804.9, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹805.6

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 804.9 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41:05 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone804.5-1.1-0.14916.0394.95173783.18
GMR Airports Infrastructure58.69-0.05-0.0966.7534.135424.96
Gujarat Pipavav Port139.110.758.38141.481.16724.65
Dreamfolks Services495.650.60.12846.75348.22589.77
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1465.0-5.3-0.361815.0590.01582.35
17 Oct 2023, 02:23:16 PM IST

Adani Ports October futures opened at 814.0 as against previous close of 808.3

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is currently trading at a spot price of INR 806.05. The bid price stands at INR 808.2, with a bid quantity of 800 shares. The offer price is INR 808.6, accompanied by an offer quantity of 800 shares. The stock's open interest is recorded at 52,282,400 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 02:18:55 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is 804, while the high price is 814.

17 Oct 2023, 01:45:15 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹806.65, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹805.6

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at a price of 806.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is showing some positive movement in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 01:39:10 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days810.40
10 Days818.77
20 Days824.57
50 Days816.58
100 Days776.75
300 Days727.55
17 Oct 2023, 01:29:13 PM IST

Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.45 (-2.08%) & 12.0 (-4.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.55 (-12.5%) & 16.4 (-9.89%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:12:08 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock was 806.8, while the high price was 814.

17 Oct 2023, 01:09:24 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹807.6, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹805.6

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is at 807.6. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2, suggesting a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 12:57:34 PM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:54:56 PM IST

Adani Ports October futures opened at 814.0 as against previous close of 808.3

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 809. The bid price is 811.2, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 811.4, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 800, and the bid quantity is 800, showing the number of shares available at these respective prices. The open interest is 52,282,400, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:32:43 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone808.22.60.32916.0394.95174582.43
GMR Airports Infrastructure58.90.160.2766.7534.135551.72
Gujarat Pipavav Port139.9511.69.04141.481.16765.74
Dreamfolks Services498.353.30.67846.75348.22603.88
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1465.0-5.3-0.361815.0590.01582.35
17 Oct 2023, 12:31:48 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹808.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹805.6

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 808.2. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.6 points.

Click here for Adani Ports News

17 Oct 2023, 12:24:19 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is 807.7 and the high price is 814.

17 Oct 2023, 12:04:10 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy109910
Buy88811
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:00:36 PM IST

Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.6 (+8.37%) & 18.25 (+8.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.15 (-23.11%) & 14.5 (-20.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:21:57 AM IST

Adani Ports October futures opened at 814.0 as against previous close of 808.3

Adani Ports, with a spot price of 808.8, has a bid price of 809.85 and an offer price of 810.3. The offer quantity stands at 1600 while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 52,300,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:12:42 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of 807.7 and a high price of 813.6 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:09:37 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹810.2, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹805.6

The current price of Adani Ports stock is 810.2, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 4.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.57% from its previous closing price and has gained 4.6 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:52:20 AM IST

Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.75 (+1.59%) & 17.3 (+2.98%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.5 (-20.45%) & 15.1 (-17.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24:19 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹809.25, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹805.6

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 809.25, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:18:42 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of 808.7 and a high price of 813.6 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:13:35 AM IST

Adani Ports October futures opened at 814.0 as against previous close of 808.3

Adani Ports (APSEZ) is currently trading at a spot price of 810.65. The bid price is 812.15 and the offer price is 812.35, with a bid quantity of 800 and an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 52,369,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 09:56:34 AM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:14:09 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹813.35, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹805.6

The current price of Adani Ports stock is 813.35. There has been a 0.96% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 7.75.

17 Oct 2023, 08:16:31 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹813.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on BSE had a total volume of 87,248 shares. The closing price for the stock was 813.55.

