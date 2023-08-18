Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports: Positive Trading Outlook

The last day of trading for Adani Ports saw an open price of ₹776.15 and a close price of ₹775.8. The stock had a high of ₹814.05 and a low of ₹776.15. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹175,079.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 389,070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.