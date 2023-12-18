Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1079 and closed at ₹1074.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1085.95 and a low of ₹1067.1. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹2,33,046.59 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1089.35, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 332,336 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1092.35, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 13.5. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.25% from its previous closing price and has gained 13.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.44%
|3 Months
|21.04%
|6 Months
|44.31%
|YTD
|31.84%
|1 Year
|22.01%
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1078.85 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 4.6.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 332,336 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,074.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!