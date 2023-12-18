Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 1078.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1092.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 1079 and closed at 1074.25. The stock reached a high of 1085.95 and a low of 1067.1. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 2,33,046.59 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 1089.35, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 332,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1092.35, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹1078.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 1092.35, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 13.5. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.25% from its previous closing price and has gained 13.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in its price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.44%
3 Months21.04%
6 Months44.31%
YTD31.84%
1 Year22.01%
18 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1078.85, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1074.25

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 1078.85 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 4.6.

18 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1074.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 332,336 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,074.25.

