Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 1193.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1168.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports opened at 1181 and closed at 1193.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1205.2, while the lowest price was 1159.6. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 252,325.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1229.9 and 394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 165,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1193.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 165,185 shares. The closing price for the day was 1193.3.

