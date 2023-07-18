Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports: Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last trading day, Adani Ports opened at ₹727.65 and closed at ₹726.45. The stock reached a high of ₹742.5 and a low of ₹727.65. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹157,949.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 315,995 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹732.25, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹731.2 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹732.25 with a 0.14 percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 1.05 points. Share Via

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹736, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹731.2 The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹736, with a percent change of 0.66. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹739.65, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹731.2 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹739.65, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.16% and the price has increased by ₹8.45. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹746.2, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹731.2 The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹746.2, and it has experienced a percent change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. Additionally, there has been a net change of 15, indicating that the stock has gained 15 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen an upward trend in its value. Click here for Adani Ports Dividend Share Via

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹741.3, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹731.2 Adani Ports stock has a current price of ₹741.3, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 10.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.38% or 10.1 points. Share Via

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹734.45, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹731.2 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹734.45, reflecting a 0.44% increase. The net change is 3.25, indicating a slight upward movement in the stock. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹735.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹731.2 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹735.6 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% from its previous closing price and has gained 4.4 points. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.55, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹731.2 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹730.55 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.09% and the net change is -0.65. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as the stock market fluctuates. Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss Share Via

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.1, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹731.2 The current data shows that the Adani Ports stock is priced at ₹727.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value. Share Via

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹731, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹731.2 The current data shows that Adani Ports' stock price is ₹731, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.03% and the stock has fallen by 0.2 points. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹731.2, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹726.45 As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹731.2. There has been a 0.65 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.75. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹726.45 yesterday On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 315,995 shares, and the closing price for the stock was ₹726.45. Share Via