Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports: Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports: Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 731.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 732.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, Adani Ports opened at 727.65 and closed at 726.45. The stock reached a high of 742.5 and a low of 727.65. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 157,949.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 315,995 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:31:36 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹732.25, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹731.2

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 732.25 with a 0.14 percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 1.05 points.

18 Jul 2023, 11:15:16 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹736, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹731.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 736, with a percent change of 0.66. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Jul 2023, 11:04:50 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹739.65, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹731.2

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 739.65, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.16% and the price has increased by 8.45.

18 Jul 2023, 10:47:26 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹746.2, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹731.2

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 746.2, and it has experienced a percent change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. Additionally, there has been a net change of 15, indicating that the stock has gained 15 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen an upward trend in its value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:37:47 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹741.3, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹731.2

Adani Ports stock has a current price of 741.3, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 10.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.38% or 10.1 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:20:17 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹734.45, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹731.2

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 734.45, reflecting a 0.44% increase. The net change is 3.25, indicating a slight upward movement in the stock.

18 Jul 2023, 10:04:15 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹735.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹731.2

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 735.6 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% from its previous closing price and has gained 4.4 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:51:17 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.55, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹731.2

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 730.55 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.09% and the net change is -0.65. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

18 Jul 2023, 09:37:49 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.1, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹731.2

The current data shows that the Adani Ports stock is priced at 727.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.1, suggesting a decrease of 4.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

18 Jul 2023, 09:18:05 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹731, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹731.2

The current data shows that Adani Ports' stock price is 731, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.03% and the stock has fallen by 0.2 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:01:46 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹731.2, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹726.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 731.2. There has been a 0.65 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.75.

18 Jul 2023, 08:06:17 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹726.45 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 315,995 shares, and the closing price for the stock was 726.45.

