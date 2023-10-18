Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at ₹798.35, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹805.2

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹813.35 and closed at ₹805.6. The stock had a high of ₹814 and a low of ₹804. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 174,085.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 83,443 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 798.35 -6.85 -0.85 916.0 394.95 172454.69 GMR Airports Infrastructure 57.85 -0.81 -1.38 66.75 34.1 34917.94 Gujarat Pipavav Port 138.35 -1.2 -0.86 142.7 81.1 6688.39 Dreamfolks Services 490.6 -4.35 -0.88 846.75 348.2 2563.38 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1456.0 -7.3 -0.5 1815.0 590.0 1572.63

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock today was ₹795.4, while the high price reached ₹808.5.

Adani Ports October futures opened at 808.0 as against previous close of 808.0 Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 798.1. The bid price is 798.65 and the offer price is 798.9. The offer quantity is 800 while the bid quantity is also 800. The open interest for this stock is 52658400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 395.10 and the 52 week high price is 916.00.

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 18 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.2 (-38.46%) & ₹14.5 (-30.46%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 18 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹810.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.25 (+9.5%) & ₹19.55 (+13.99%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 813.54 10 Days 816.91 20 Days 822.27 50 Days 817.46 100 Days 777.47 300 Days 727.16

Adani Ports share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 9 10 Buy 8 8 8 11 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.76% 3 Months 11.18% 6 Months 22.25% YTD -1.59% 1 Year 2.4%

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹805.6 on last trading day On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 83,443 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹805.6.