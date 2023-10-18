Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at 798.35, down -0.85% from yesterday's 805.2

26 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 805.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 798.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 813.35 and closed at 805.6. The stock had a high of 814 and a low of 804. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 174,085.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 83,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ports stock closed today at 798.35, which represents a decrease of 0.85% compared to the previous day's closing price of 805.2. The net change in the stock price is -6.85.

18 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone798.35-6.85-0.85916.0394.95172454.69
GMR Airports Infrastructure57.85-0.81-1.3866.7534.134917.94
Gujarat Pipavav Port138.35-1.2-0.86142.781.16688.39
Dreamfolks Services490.6-4.35-0.88846.75348.22563.38
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1456.0-7.3-0.51815.0590.01572.63
18 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 395.10 and the 52 week high price is 916.00.

18 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days813.54
10 Days816.91
20 Days822.27
50 Days817.46
100 Days777.47
300 Days727.16
18 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1010910
Buy88811
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.76%
3 Months11.18%
6 Months22.25%
YTD-1.59%
1 Year2.4%
18 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹805.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 83,443 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 805.6.

