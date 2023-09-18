Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 851.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 845.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 848 and closed at 851.7, with a high of 854.5 and a low of 841.8. The market capitalization stands at 182,607.35 crore. The 52-week high and low are 987.9 and 394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 168,718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹851.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a trading volume of 168,718 shares. The closing price for the stock was 851.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.