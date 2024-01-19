Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 1168.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1154.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Ports opened at 1171.9 and closed at 1168.1. The stock reached a high of 1184.25 and a low of 1143 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 249,301.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1229.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 359,426 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1168.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a volume of 359,426 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1168.1.

