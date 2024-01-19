Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1171.9 and closed at ₹1168.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1184.25 and a low of ₹1143 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹249,301.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1229.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 359,426 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST
