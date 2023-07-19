Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 728.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 731.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at a price of 732 and closed at 731.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 747.25 and a low of 725.55. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 1,57,376.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on the last day was 396,028 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹731.6, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹728.55

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 731.6. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

19 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹732.55, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹728.55

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 732.55. There has been a 0.55% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4 points.

19 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹734, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹728.55

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 734, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.75% and has gained 5.45 points.

19 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹732.05, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹728.55

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 732.05, which represents a 0.48% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.5, indicating a positive movement.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹733.65, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹728.55

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 733.65. The stock has experienced a 0.7% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 5.1 points.

19 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹731.6, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹728.55

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 731.6, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 3.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.55, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹731.2

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 728.55, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the value has decreased by 2.65.

19 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹731.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 396,028 shares. The closing price for the stock was 731.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.