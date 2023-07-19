Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Positive Trading Session

Adani Ports opened at a price of ₹732 and closed at ₹731.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹747.25 and a low of ₹725.55. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹1,57,376.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on the last day was 396,028 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.