Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 798.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 790.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last trading day, Adani Ports opened at 808.1 and closed at 805.2. The stock reached a high of 808.5 and a low of 795.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently 172,454.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 916 and 394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on the last trading day was 138,736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹790.25, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹798.35

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at a price of 790.25. It has experienced a decrease of 1.01% in its value, resulting in a net change of -8.1 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.99%
3 Months11.21%
6 Months21.29%
YTD-2.38%
1 Year-1.4%
19 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹798.35, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹805.2

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 798.35. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.85.

19 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹805.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 138,736 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 805.2.

