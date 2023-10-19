Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last trading day, Adani Ports opened at ₹808.1 and closed at ₹805.2. The stock reached a high of ₹808.5 and a low of ₹795.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently ₹172,454.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹916 and ₹394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on the last trading day was 138,736 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|3 Months
|11.21%
|6 Months
|21.29%
|YTD
|-2.38%
|1 Year
|-1.4%
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 138,736 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹805.2.
