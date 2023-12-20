Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 1094.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1074.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at a price of 1096.75 and closed at 1094.15. The stock had a high of 1098.6 and a low of 1069.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently at 232,085.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1101.9, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 193,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 193,652 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1094.15.

