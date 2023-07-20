Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 728.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 731.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Ports (ADANIPORTS) opened at ₹731 and closed at ₹728.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹735.25 and a low of ₹729. The market cap of Adani Ports is ₹157,949.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The stock saw a trading volume of 152,812 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 08:11:29 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹728.55 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE saw a volume of 152,812 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹728.55.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!