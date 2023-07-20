Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

Adani Ports (ADANIPORTS) opened at ₹731 and closed at ₹728.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹735.25 and a low of ₹729. The market cap of Adani Ports is ₹157,949.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The stock saw a trading volume of 152,812 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.