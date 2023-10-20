Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at a price of ₹797.95 and closed at ₹798.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹797.95, while the low was ₹787.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹171,288.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹916, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 204,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.