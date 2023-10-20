Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at a price of ₹797.95 and closed at ₹798.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹797.95, while the low was ₹787.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹171,288.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹916, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 204,468 shares.
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹798.4 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.71%
|3 Months
|11.45%
|6 Months
|19.03%
|YTD
|-3.09%
|1 Year
|-1.52%
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹794.5, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change is ₹1.55.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a volume of 204,468 shares and closed at a price of ₹798.35.
