Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 792.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 798.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at a price of 797.95 and closed at 798.35. The stock's high for the day was 797.95, while the low was 787.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 171,288.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 916, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 204,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹798.4, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹792.95

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 798.4 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.71%
3 Months11.45%
6 Months19.03%
YTD-3.09%
1 Year-1.52%
20 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹794.5, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹792.95

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 794.5, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change is 1.55.

20 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹798.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a volume of 204,468 shares and closed at a price of 798.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.