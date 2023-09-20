Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 845.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 831 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

The last day of trading for Adani Ports saw an open price of 847 and a close price of 845.35. The stock had a high of 848 and a low of 829. The company's market capitalization is 179,507.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 79,911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹845.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a volume of 79,911 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 845.35.

