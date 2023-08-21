Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Gains Momentum in Trading Today

Adani Ports opened at ₹805.05 and closed at ₹810.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹849.45 and a low of ₹804.65. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹180,555.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,672 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹835.85, which represents a 3.13 percent increase. The net change is 25.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
