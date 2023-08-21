Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Gains Momentum in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 810.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 835.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 805.05 and closed at 810.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of 849.45 and a low of 804.65. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 180,555.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,672 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹835.85, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹810.5

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 835.85, which represents a 3.13 percent increase. The net change is 25.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

21 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹810.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 1,098,672 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 810.5.

