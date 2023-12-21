Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1011.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1022 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports opened at 1075.8 and closed at 1074.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1083 and a low of 1003.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 218541.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1101.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 704,772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of 986.85 and a high price of 1027.95 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Adani Ports December futures opened at 993.25 as against previous close of 1015.5

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1020.8. The bid price and offer price are 1022.7 and 1023.4 respectively. The bid quantity is 800 and the offer quantity is 1600. The open interest is 48462400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1022, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1011.7

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 1022, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 10.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.83%
3 Months17.22%
6 Months35.05%
YTD23.72%
1 Year14.46%
21 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1011.7, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹1074.4

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 1011.7 with a percent change of -5.84. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.84% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -62.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 62.7.

21 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1074.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 704,772 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 1,074.4.

