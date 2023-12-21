Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees positive trading day

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports opened at ₹1075.8 and closed at ₹1074.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1083 and a low of ₹1003.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹218541.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1101.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 704,772 shares.
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of ₹986.85 and a high price of ₹1027.95 on the current day.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1020.8. The bid price and offer price are 1022.7 and 1023.4 respectively. The bid quantity is 800 and the offer quantity is 1600. The open interest is 48462400.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1022, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 10.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.83%
|3 Months
|17.22%
|6 Months
|35.05%
|YTD
|23.72%
|1 Year
|14.46%
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹1011.7 with a percent change of -5.84. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.84% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -62.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹62.7.
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 704,772 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹1,074.4.
