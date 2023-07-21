comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 732.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 733.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 728 and closed at 732.65. The high for the day was 732.35 and the low was 726.3. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 157,819.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 54,814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:04:11 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹733.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹732.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 733.45. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

21 Jul 2023, 09:45:44 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹732.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume for Adani Ports on the BSE was 54,814 shares. The closing price for the stock was 732.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout