Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 732.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 733.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹728 and closed at ₹732.65. The high for the day was ₹732.35 and the low was ₹726.3. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹157,819.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 54,814 shares.
21 Jul 2023, 10:04:11 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹733.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹732.65
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹733.45. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
21 Jul 2023, 09:45:44 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹732.65 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the volume for Adani Ports on the BSE was 54,814 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹732.65.
