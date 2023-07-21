Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 732.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 731.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 728 and closed at 732.65. The stock reached a high of 733.9 and a low of 726.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 158,176.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 72,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹731.55, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹732.65

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 731.55. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.55, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹732.65

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 730.55 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -2.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹733.05, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹732.65

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 733.05 with a 0.05 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small gain in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹732.5, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹732.65

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 732.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.15.

21 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹732.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a volume of 72,721 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 732.65.

