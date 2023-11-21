Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹809.75 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹815.65 and a low of ₹801.05. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹173,383.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. On the BSE, a total of 42,273 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.