Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹809.75 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹815.65 and a low of ₹801.05. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹173,383.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. On the BSE, a total of 42,273 shares were traded.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 810.65. The bid price is 812.5, and the offer price is 812.9. The offer quantity is 3200, while the bid quantity is 800. The open interest for Adani Ports is 56734400.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹809.6 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|3 Months
|-6.98%
|6 Months
|10.13%
|YTD
|-1.77%
|1 Year
|-9.6%
The current price of Adani Ports stock is ₹802.65, with a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -7.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on BSE had a volume of 42,273 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹809.75.
