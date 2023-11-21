Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 802.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 809.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 809.75 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 815.65 and a low of 801.05. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 173,383.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. On the BSE, a total of 42,273 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Adani Ports November futures opened at 801.1 as against previous close of 805.65

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 810.65. The bid price is 812.5, and the offer price is 812.9. The offer quantity is 3200, while the bid quantity is 800. The open interest for Adani Ports is 56734400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹809.6, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹802.65

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 809.6 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.06%
3 Months-6.98%
6 Months10.13%
YTD-1.77%
1 Year-9.6%
21 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹802.65, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹809.75

The current price of Adani Ports stock is 802.65, with a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -7.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

21 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹809.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on BSE had a volume of 42,273 shares. The closing price for the stock was 809.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.