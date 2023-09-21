Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 818.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 820 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports opened at 831.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 837.85 and a low of 815.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 176,731.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 92,564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹820, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹818.15

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 820 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.23% or 1.85.

21 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹831 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 92,564 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 831.

