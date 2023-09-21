Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

Adani Ports opened at ₹831.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹837.85 and a low of ₹815.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹176,731.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 92,564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.