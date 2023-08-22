Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees gains in trading today
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 835.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 858.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹844.25 and closed at ₹835.85. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹863.7, while the lowest price was ₹838.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹185,383.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹987.9 and ₹394.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 483,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:03:04 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹858.2, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹835.85
The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹858.2 with a percent change of 2.67 and a net change of 22.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.67% and the actual increase in price is ₹22.35. This indicates that Adani Ports stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
22 Aug 2023, 08:07:53 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹835.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 483,417 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹835.85.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!