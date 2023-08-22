Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹844.25 and closed at ₹835.85. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹863.7, while the lowest price was ₹838.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹185,383.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹987.9 and ₹394.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 483,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹858.2 with a percent change of 2.67 and a net change of 22.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.67% and the actual increase in price is ₹22.35. This indicates that Adani Ports stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 483,417 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹835.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!