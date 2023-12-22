Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 1011.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1019.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 994.95 and closed at 1011.7. The stock reached a high of 1028.4 and a low of 986.85. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 220,161.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1101.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 330,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1019.2, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1011.7

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 1019.2. The stock has experienced a 0.74% percent change, resulting in a net change of 7.5.

22 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1011.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 330,629 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,011.7.

