LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 3.58 %. The stock closed at 1152.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1193.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 1159 and closed at 1152.1. The stock had a high of 1198.4 and a low of 1150. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 257,769.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1229.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 151,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47:18 AM IST

Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 16.2 (+118.92%) & 22.5 (+117.39%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 1150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.75 (-75.49%) & 4.65 (-77.15%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:42:07 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1193.341.23.581229.9394.95257769.38
GMR Airports Infrastructure82.05-0.42-0.5188.736.049524.93
Gujarat Pipavav Port162.753.01.88170.088.257867.98
Dreamfolks Services530.751.950.37846.75360.252773.17
GVK Power & Infrastructure13.64-0.12-0.8714.611.982154.04
22 Jan 2024, 10:38:03 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1193.3, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹1152.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 1193.3, with a percent change of 3.58 and a net change of 41.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.58% and the net change in price is 41.2. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. However, it is important to consider other factors such as market trends and company news before making any investment decisions.

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:19 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone reached a low of 1150 and a high of 1198.4 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:14 AM IST

Adani Ports January futures opened at 1156.0 as against previous close of 1155.3

Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 1193, has a bid price of 1190.4 and an offer price of 1191.8. The offer quantity stands at 1600, while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has a significant open interest of 33,872,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:50:36 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1193.3, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹1152.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 1193.3, with a percent change of 3.58 and a net change of 41.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.58% and the net change is an increase of 41.2 points.

22 Jan 2024, 09:50:03 AM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:38:16 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.53%
3 Months32.48%
6 Months58.21%
YTD12.51%
1 Year48.5%
22 Jan 2024, 09:13:42 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1193.3, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹1152.1

The stock price of Adani Ports has increased by 3.58% to 1193.3. This represents a net change of 41.2.

22 Jan 2024, 08:10:14 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1152.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a volume of 151,457 shares. The closing price for the day was 1152.1.

