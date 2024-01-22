Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars in Trading Today

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹16.2 (+118.92%) & ₹22.5 (+117.39%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.75 (-75.49%) & ₹4.65 (-77.15%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 1193.3 41.2 3.58 1229.9 394.95 257769.38 GMR Airports Infrastructure 82.05 -0.42 -0.51 88.7 36.0 49524.93 Gujarat Pipavav Port 162.75 3.0 1.88 170.0 88.25 7867.98 Dreamfolks Services 530.75 1.95 0.37 846.75 360.25 2773.17 GVK Power & Infrastructure 13.64 -0.12 -0.87 14.61 1.98 2154.04 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone reached a low of ₹1150 and a high of ₹1198.4 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Ports January futures opened at 1156.0 as against previous close of 1155.3 Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 1193, has a bid price of 1190.4 and an offer price of 1191.8. The offer quantity stands at 1600, while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has a significant open interest of 33,872,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1193.3, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹1152.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1193.3, with a percent change of 3.58 and a net change of 41.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.58% and the net change is an increase of 41.2 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Ports Live Updates

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.53% 3 Months 32.48% 6 Months 58.21% YTD 12.51% 1 Year 48.5% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

