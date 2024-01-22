Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars in Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1159 and closed at ₹1152.1. The stock had a high of ₹1198.4 and a low of ₹1150. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹257,769.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1229.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 151,457 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹16.2 (+118.92%) & ₹22.5 (+117.39%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.75 (-75.49%) & ₹4.65 (-77.15%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1193.3
|41.2
|3.58
|1229.9
|394.95
|257769.38
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|82.05
|-0.42
|-0.51
|88.7
|36.0
|49524.93
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|162.75
|3.0
|1.88
|170.0
|88.25
|7867.98
|Dreamfolks Services
|530.75
|1.95
|0.37
|846.75
|360.25
|2773.17
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|13.64
|-0.12
|-0.87
|14.61
|1.98
|2154.04
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹1193.3, with a percent change of 3.58 and a net change of 41.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.58% and the net change in price is 41.2. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. However, it is important to consider other factors such as market trends and company news before making any investment decisions.
The stock price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone reached a low of ₹1150 and a high of ₹1198.4 on the current day.
Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 1193, has a bid price of 1190.4 and an offer price of 1191.8. The offer quantity stands at 1600, while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has a significant open interest of 33,872,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1193.3, with a percent change of 3.58 and a net change of 41.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.58% and the net change is an increase of 41.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.53%
|3 Months
|32.48%
|6 Months
|58.21%
|YTD
|12.51%
|1 Year
|48.5%
The stock price of Adani Ports has increased by 3.58% to ₹1193.3. This represents a net change of 41.2.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a volume of 151,457 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1152.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!