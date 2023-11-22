Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹804.05 and closed at ₹802.65. The stock reached a high of ₹815 and a low of ₹800. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹172,811.12 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹912.05 and a low of ₹394.95. On the BSE, a total of 55,917 shares were traded.
22 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST
