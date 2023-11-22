Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 802.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 800 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 804.05 and closed at 802.65. The stock reached a high of 815 and a low of 800. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 172,811.12 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 912.05 and a low of 394.95. On the BSE, a total of 55,917 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹802.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 55,917 shares. The closing price for Adani Ports was 802.65.

