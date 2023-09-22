Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 818.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 830.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports' stock opened at 820 and closed at 818.15 in the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 842 and a low of 820. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 179,464.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 987.9 and 394.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 435,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹830.8, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹818.15

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 830.8 with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 12.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.55% and the net change in price is 12.65.

22 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹818.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports recorded a trading volume of 435,128 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 818.15.

