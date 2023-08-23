comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stocks dip in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stocks dip in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 854.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 851.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 865.35 and closed at 858.2. The highest price it reached during the day was 869.55, while the lowest was 853.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently 184,573.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on that day was 436,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:41:39 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹851.55, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹854.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 851.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9.

23 Aug 2023, 09:31:33 AM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.56%
3 Months10.63%
6 Months46.52%
YTD4.45%
1 Year1.7%
23 Aug 2023, 09:08:48 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹854.45, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹858.2

Adani Ports stock currently has a price of 854.45. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.44% in percentage change and a decrease of 3.75 in net change.

23 Aug 2023, 08:00:22 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹858.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Adani Ports on the BSE was 436,690 shares. The closing price of the stock was 858.2.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
