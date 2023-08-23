Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stocks dip in trading today

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹865.35 and closed at ₹858.2. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹869.55, while the lowest was ₹853.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently ₹184,573.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on that day was 436,690 shares.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹851.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.56%
|3 Months
|10.63%
|6 Months
|46.52%
|YTD
|4.45%
|1 Year
|1.7%
Adani Ports stock currently has a price of ₹854.45. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.44% in percentage change and a decrease of ₹3.75 in net change.
On the last day, the trading volume of Adani Ports on the BSE was 436,690 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹858.2.
