Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 1193.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1184 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 1199.95 and closed at 1193.3. The stock had a high of 1204.05 and a low of 1196.75. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 259,670.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1229.9, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on the last day was 11,324 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST Adani Ports January futures opened at 1198.85 as against previous close of 1193.05

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1185.2. The bid price stands at 1183.05 and the offer price at 1183.75. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest for Adani Ports is 34056800.

23 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1184, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1193.3

The current data shows that Adani Ports stock is priced at 1184, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -9.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as the percent change is negative. The net change of -9.3 suggests a significant drop in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 23 Jan 11:00 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 7.65 (-57.85%) & 3.1 (-61.49%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 23 Jan 11:00 were at strike price of 1150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1140.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.25 (-5.56%) & 3.1 (-17.33%) respectively.

23 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1181.0-12.3-1.031229.9394.95255112.41
GMR Airports Infrastructure79.99-1.92-2.3488.736.048281.53
Gujarat Pipavav Port164.51.10.67170.088.257952.59
Dreamfolks Services530.250.50.09846.75360.252770.56
GVK Power & Infrastructure13.650.010.0714.611.982155.62
23 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock today was 1173.85, while the high price reached 1206.95.

23 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1179.9, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹1193.3

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 1179.9 with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -13.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.12% and the net change is a decrease of 13.4 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Adani Ports January futures opened at 1198.85 as against previous close of 1193.05

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1180.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 1179.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1180.3. The offer quantity stands at 1600, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 800, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Adani Ports is 34,048,800.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1177.05, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹1193.3

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 1177.05, indicating a decrease of 1.36% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -16.25.

23 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months37.64%
6 Months63.77%
YTD16.46%
1 Year54.04%
23 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1193.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Adani Ports on BSE was 11,726 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1193.3.

