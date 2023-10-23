Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹792 and closed at ₹792.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹803.4 and a low of ₹788.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹171,309.82 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹916 and ₹394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 191,731 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 799.03 10 Days 804.71 20 Days 815.48 50 Days 818.73 100 Days 780.29 300 Days 726.93

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.2 (-66.92%) & ₹2.95 (-72.04%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.25 (+147.25%) & ₹6.9 (+126.23%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹772.85 and a high of ₹796 on the current day.

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹775.55, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹793.05 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹775.55, representing a decrease of 2.21% from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of -17.5.

Adani Ports October futures opened at 791.95 as against previous close of 792.55 Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 777.75. The bid price is 776.25 and the offer price is 776.6. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is also 800. The open interest for Adani Ports is 55,718,400.

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹777.35, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹793.05 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹777.35, which represents a decrease of 1.98% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -15.7 points.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 777.45 -15.6 -1.97 916.0 394.95 167940.0 GMR Airports Infrastructure 55.15 -0.72 -1.29 66.75 34.1 33288.24 Gujarat Pipavav Port 127.45 -6.25 -4.67 142.7 81.1 6161.44 Dreamfolks Services 502.15 5.05 1.02 846.75 348.2 2623.73 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1341.0 -63.45 -4.52 1815.0 590.0 1448.41

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is ₹774 while the high price is ₹796.

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.7 (-59.4%) & ₹3.8 (-63.98%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.85 (+116.48%) & ₹6.35 (+108.2%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹778.7, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹793.05 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹778.7, which represents a decrease of 1.81%. The net change in the stock price is -14.35, indicating a drop in value.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 779.0 -14.05 -1.77 916.0 394.95 168274.82 GMR Airports Infrastructure 54.93 -0.94 -1.68 66.75 34.1 33155.45 Gujarat Pipavav Port 127.85 -5.85 -4.38 142.7 81.1 6180.78 Dreamfolks Services 487.3 -9.8 -1.97 846.75 348.2 2546.14 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1330.0 -74.45 -5.3 1815.0 590.0 1436.53

Adani Ports October futures opened at 791.95 as against previous close of 792.55 Adani Ports, with a spot price of 780, has a bid price of 779.05 and an offer price of 779.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 800. The stock has an open interest of 56,116,800.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's low price for today was ₹777.5, while its high price was ₹796.

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹778.65, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹793.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹778.65. There has been a percent change of -1.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.4, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹14.4.

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.9 (-56.39%) & ₹4.4 (-58.29%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.65 (+46.15%) & ₹11.85 (+47.2%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹782.2, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹793.05 As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹782.2. It has experienced a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -10.85, suggesting a decline of ₹10.85.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 784.35 -8.7 -1.1 916.0 394.95 169430.5 GMR Airports Infrastructure 55.31 -0.56 -1.0 66.75 34.1 33384.81 Gujarat Pipavav Port 128.85 -4.85 -3.63 142.7 81.1 6229.12 Dreamfolks Services 493.8 -3.3 -0.66 846.75 348.2 2580.11 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1353.0 -51.45 -3.66 1815.0 590.0 1461.38

Adani Ports October futures opened at 791.95 as against previous close of 792.55 Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 788.4. The bid price is 786.8 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 787.2 with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for the stock is 50308800.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone had a low price of ₹783.85 and a high price of ₹796 on the current day.

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹790.75, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹793.05 The current price of Adani Ports stock is ₹790.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decline. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, suggesting a decrease in value.

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.47% 3 Months 11.09% 6 Months 19.96% YTD -2.99% 1 Year -3.22%

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹791.5, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹793.05 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹791.5. The percent change is -0.2% and the net change is -1.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.2% and the decrease in price is ₹1.55.

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹792.95 on last trading day On the last day, Adani Ports on the BSE had a trading volume of 191,731 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹792.95.