Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
17 min read . 01:36 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 793.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 775.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports' stock opened at 792 and closed at 792.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of 803.4 and a low of 788.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 171,309.82 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 916 and 394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 191,731 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days799.03
10 Days804.71
20 Days815.48
50 Days818.73
100 Days780.29
300 Days726.93
23 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.2 (-66.92%) & 2.95 (-72.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.25 (+147.25%) & 6.9 (+126.23%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 772.85 and a high of 796 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹775.55, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹793.05

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 775.55, representing a decrease of 2.21% from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of -17.5.

23 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:45 PM IST Adani Ports October futures opened at 791.95 as against previous close of 792.55

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 777.75. The bid price is 776.25 and the offer price is 776.6. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is also 800. The open interest for Adani Ports is 55,718,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹777.35, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹793.05

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 777.35, which represents a decrease of 1.98% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -15.7 points.

23 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone777.45-15.6-1.97916.0394.95167940.0
GMR Airports Infrastructure55.15-0.72-1.2966.7534.133288.24
Gujarat Pipavav Port127.45-6.25-4.67142.781.16161.44
Dreamfolks Services502.155.051.02846.75348.22623.73
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1341.0-63.45-4.521815.0590.01448.41
23 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is 774 while the high price is 796.

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.7 (-59.4%) & 3.8 (-63.98%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.85 (+116.48%) & 6.35 (+108.2%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹778.7, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹793.05

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 778.7, which represents a decrease of 1.81%. The net change in the stock price is -14.35, indicating a drop in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone779.0-14.05-1.77916.0394.95168274.82
GMR Airports Infrastructure54.93-0.94-1.6866.7534.133155.45
Gujarat Pipavav Port127.85-5.85-4.38142.781.16180.78
Dreamfolks Services487.3-9.8-1.97846.75348.22546.14
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1330.0-74.45-5.31815.0590.01436.53
23 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Adani Ports October futures opened at 791.95 as against previous close of 792.55

Adani Ports, with a spot price of 780, has a bid price of 779.05 and an offer price of 779.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 800. The stock has an open interest of 56,116,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's low price for today was 777.5, while its high price was 796.

23 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹778.65, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹793.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 778.65. There has been a percent change of -1.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.4, which means the stock price has decreased by 14.4.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.9 (-56.39%) & 4.4 (-58.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.65 (+46.15%) & 11.85 (+47.2%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹782.2, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹793.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 782.2. It has experienced a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -10.85, suggesting a decline of 10.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone784.35-8.7-1.1916.0394.95169430.5
GMR Airports Infrastructure55.31-0.56-1.066.7534.133384.81
Gujarat Pipavav Port128.85-4.85-3.63142.781.16229.12
Dreamfolks Services493.8-3.3-0.66846.75348.22580.11
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1353.0-51.45-3.661815.0590.01461.38
23 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Adani Ports October futures opened at 791.95 as against previous close of 792.55

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 788.4. The bid price is 786.8 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 787.2 with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for the stock is 50308800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone had a low price of 783.85 and a high price of 796 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹790.75, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹793.05

The current price of Adani Ports stock is 790.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decline. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, suggesting a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.47%
3 Months11.09%
6 Months19.96%
YTD-2.99%
1 Year-3.22%
23 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹791.5, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹793.05

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 791.5. The percent change is -0.2% and the net change is -1.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.2% and the decrease in price is 1.55.

23 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹792.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports on the BSE had a trading volume of 191,731 shares. The closing price for the stock was 792.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.