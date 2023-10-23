Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹792 and closed at ₹792.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹803.4 and a low of ₹788.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹171,309.82 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹916 and ₹394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 191,731 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|799.03
|10 Days
|804.71
|20 Days
|815.48
|50 Days
|818.73
|100 Days
|780.29
|300 Days
|726.93
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.2 (-66.92%) & ₹2.95 (-72.04%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.25 (+147.25%) & ₹6.9 (+126.23%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹772.85 and a high of ₹796 on the current day.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹775.55, representing a decrease of 2.21% from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of -17.5.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 777.75. The bid price is 776.25 and the offer price is 776.6. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is also 800. The open interest for Adani Ports is 55,718,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹777.35, which represents a decrease of 1.98% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -15.7 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|777.45
|-15.6
|-1.97
|916.0
|394.95
|167940.0
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|55.15
|-0.72
|-1.29
|66.75
|34.1
|33288.24
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|127.45
|-6.25
|-4.67
|142.7
|81.1
|6161.44
|Dreamfolks Services
|502.15
|5.05
|1.02
|846.75
|348.2
|2623.73
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1341.0
|-63.45
|-4.52
|1815.0
|590.0
|1448.41
The current day's low price for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is ₹774 while the high price is ₹796.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.7 (-59.4%) & ₹3.8 (-63.98%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.85 (+116.48%) & ₹6.35 (+108.2%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹778.7, which represents a decrease of 1.81%. The net change in the stock price is -14.35, indicating a drop in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|779.0
|-14.05
|-1.77
|916.0
|394.95
|168274.82
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|54.93
|-0.94
|-1.68
|66.75
|34.1
|33155.45
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|127.85
|-5.85
|-4.38
|142.7
|81.1
|6180.78
|Dreamfolks Services
|487.3
|-9.8
|-1.97
|846.75
|348.2
|2546.14
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1330.0
|-74.45
|-5.3
|1815.0
|590.0
|1436.53
Adani Ports, with a spot price of 780, has a bid price of 779.05 and an offer price of 779.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 800. The stock has an open interest of 56,116,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's low price for today was ₹777.5, while its high price was ₹796.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹778.65. There has been a percent change of -1.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.4, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹14.4.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.9 (-56.39%) & ₹4.4 (-58.29%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.65 (+46.15%) & ₹11.85 (+47.2%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹782.2. It has experienced a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -10.85, suggesting a decline of ₹10.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|784.35
|-8.7
|-1.1
|916.0
|394.95
|169430.5
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|55.31
|-0.56
|-1.0
|66.75
|34.1
|33384.81
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|128.85
|-4.85
|-3.63
|142.7
|81.1
|6229.12
|Dreamfolks Services
|493.8
|-3.3
|-0.66
|846.75
|348.2
|2580.11
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1353.0
|-51.45
|-3.66
|1815.0
|590.0
|1461.38
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 788.4. The bid price is 786.8 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 787.2 with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for the stock is 50308800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone had a low price of ₹783.85 and a high price of ₹796 on the current day.
The current price of Adani Ports stock is ₹790.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decline. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, suggesting a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.47%
|3 Months
|11.09%
|6 Months
|19.96%
|YTD
|-2.99%
|1 Year
|-3.22%
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹791.5. The percent change is -0.2% and the net change is -1.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.2% and the decrease in price is ₹1.55.
On the last day, Adani Ports on the BSE had a trading volume of 191,731 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹792.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!