Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -3.28 %. The stock closed at 854.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 826.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹859.95 and closed at ₹854.45. The high for the day was ₹862.45 and the low was ₹820.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹178,513.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 276,105 shares.
