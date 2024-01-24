Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1199.95 and closed at ₹1193.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1206.95 and a low of ₹1130.65. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is at ₹245,661.8 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1229.9 and ₹394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 302,326 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.