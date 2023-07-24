comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 732.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 728.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 728 and closed at 732.65. The stock had a high of 735 and a low of 726.3. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 157,441.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 214,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:13:37 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹732.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports recorded a volume of 214,861 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 732.65.

