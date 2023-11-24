Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 792.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 793.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 792.15 and closed at 791.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 803.2 and a low of 791.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 171,255.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 912.05 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 44,592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹793.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹792.95

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 793.9 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹791.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a volume of 44,592 shares and closed at a price of 791.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.