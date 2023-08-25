Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹833.2 and closed at ₹826.4. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹844.4, while the lowest was ₹820.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹177,682.23 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹987.9, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. On the BSE, there was a volume of 306,942 shares traded for the stock. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.57% 3 Months 7.63% 6 Months 49.02% YTD 0.52% 1 Year -1.67%

