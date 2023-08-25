comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 822.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 825 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 833.2 and closed at 826.4. The stock's highest price for the day was 844.4, while the lowest was 820.4. The company's market capitalization is 177,682.23 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is 987.9, and the 52-week low is 394.95. On the BSE, there was a volume of 306,942 shares traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:04:29 AM IST

Adani Ports August futures opened at 820.0 as against previous close of 823.7

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 824.85 with a bid price of 825.3 and an offer price of 825.8. The offer quantity is 1600 shares, while the bid quantity is 800 shares. The stock has an open interest of 37,606,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:01:03 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹825, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹822.55

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 825, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 2.45. This means that the stock's price has increased by 0.3% and has gained 2.45 points.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:43:29 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹828, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹822.55

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 828. There has been a 0.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.45.

25 Aug 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:30:36 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.57%
3 Months7.63%
6 Months49.02%
YTD0.52%
1 Year-1.67%
25 Aug 2023, 09:04:16 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹822.55, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹826.4

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 822.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.85, suggesting a decrease of 3.85 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a decrease in value based on the current data.

25 Aug 2023, 08:02:54 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹826.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a trading volume of 306,942 shares, with a closing price of 826.4.

