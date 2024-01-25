Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 1137.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1120.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports' opening price was 1137.25 and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1146.75 and a low of 1119 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 242,086.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1229.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 239,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1120.7, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹1137.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 1120.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1137.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 239,344 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1137.25.

