Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 728.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 735 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Ports opened at ₹728.9 and closed at ₹728.85, with a high of ₹740 and a low of ₹728.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹158,770.21 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹987.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 285,079 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:19:43 AM IST
