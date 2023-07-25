Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

Adani Ports opened at ₹728.9 and closed at ₹728.85, with a high of ₹740 and a low of ₹728.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹158,770.21 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹987.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 285,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.