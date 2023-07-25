Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 728.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 735 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 728.9 and closed at 728.85, with a high of 740 and a low of 728.9. The market capitalization of the company is 158,770.21 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is 987.9, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 285,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹728.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 285,079 shares. The closing price for the stock was 728.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.