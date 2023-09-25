Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Ports (NSE: ADANIPORTS) opened at ₹832.95 and closed at ₹830.8. The stock reached a high of ₹838.15 and a low of ₹822.55 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹178,557.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹987.9 and ₹394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86,014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.