Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 830.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 826.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports (NSE: ADANIPORTS) opened at 832.95 and closed at 830.8. The stock reached a high of 838.15 and a low of 822.55 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 178,557.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 987.9 and 394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86,014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹826.6, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹830.8

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 826.6, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -4.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹830.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE witnessed a volume of 86,014 shares. The stock closed at a price of 830.8.

