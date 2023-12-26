Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees positive trading day

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports' open price was ₹1035, close price was ₹1019.2, high was ₹1050.75, low was ₹1019.15. The market cap stood at ₹221965.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1101.9, and the 52-week low was ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 344506 shares.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1030.8, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 3.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.73%
|3 Months
|15.33%
|6 Months
|43.85%
|YTD
|25.6%
|1 Year
|19.91%
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1027.55. It has experienced a 0.82% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.35.
On the last day, Adani Ports recorded a trading volume of 344,506 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day stood at ₹1,019.2.
