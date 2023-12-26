Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1027.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1030.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports' open price was 1035, close price was 1019.2, high was 1050.75, low was 1019.15. The market cap stood at 221965.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1101.9, and the 52-week low was 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 344506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1030.8, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1027.55

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 1030.8, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 3.25.

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.73%
3 Months15.33%
6 Months43.85%
YTD25.6%
1 Year19.91%
26 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1027.55, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1019.2

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 1027.55. It has experienced a 0.82% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.35.

26 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1019.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports recorded a trading volume of 344,506 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day stood at 1,019.2.

